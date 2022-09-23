Paul Pepper: Drs. Satish Kalanjeri and Jeremy Johnson, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Long Covid"
1 of 1 — Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri.jpg
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri
Coronavirus continues to impact all our lives on some level, and so if you take away nothing else from this insightful conversation with DRS. SATISH KALANJERI and JEREMY JOHNSON, Truman Vetetans' Hospital, it's that if you don't want 'long Covid' - and keep in mind the definition of which isn't set in stone - get your vaccines! September 23, 2022