Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Satish Kalanjeri and Jeremy Johnson, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Long Covid"

Published September 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri

Coronavirus continues to impact all our lives on some level, and so if you take away nothing else from this insightful conversation with DRS. SATISH KALANJERI and JEREMY JOHNSON, Truman Vetetans' Hospital, it's that if you don't want 'long Covid' - and keep in mind the definition of which isn't set in stone - get your vaccines! September 23, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsSatish KalanjeriJeremy JohnsonTruman Veterans' HospitalCoronavirus
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
