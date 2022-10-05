© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "CoMo Chopped 2022"

Published October 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Andrew Grabau
1 of 1  — Andrew Grabau.jpg
Andrew Grabau

"This idea really came about during the height of the pandemic when our local restaurants were closed. Once they opened back up, we wanted to give an opportunity to highlight those restaurants, and so the idea for 'CoMo Chopped' was developed." -- ANDREW GRABAU, Heart of Missouri United Way executive director, explaining the origins before explaining the rules of this now annual fundraiser October 5, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
