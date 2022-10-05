Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "CoMo Chopped 2022"
Andrew Grabau
"This idea really came about during the height of the pandemic when our local restaurants were closed. Once they opened back up, we wanted to give an opportunity to highlight those restaurants, and so the idea for 'CoMo Chopped' was developed." -- ANDREW GRABAU, Heart of Missouri United Way executive director, explaining the origins before explaining the rules of this now annual fundraiser October 5, 2022