Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Robert Wells and Lainie Vansant, Univ. Concert Series '22

Published October 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Carpet One Floor and Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY has brought with him "the greenest of the green" carpeting for your home or office (or home office) - it's made entirely of recycled plastic! Also, ROBERT WELLS and LAINIE VANSANT are really excited about the upcoming University Concert Series season. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is one show you won't want to miss, as well as productions of 'Chicago', 'R.E.S.P.E.C.T.', 'Stomp', 'On Your Feet' and about 20 more! (4:08) October 13, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneRobert WellsLainie VansantUniversity Concert Series
