Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Susan Cook-Williams, River City Habitat for Humanity

Published September 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
Scott Bradley
Susan Cook-Williams
Susan Cook-Williams

Flooring made of rock? Yes! And it may be just what you need for those (super?) high-traffic areas in your home or business, and it's available at Carpet One Floor & Home in Columbia! Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY, general manager | Also, help 'Roast and Toast' Jefferson City mayor Carrie Tergin (alongside today's guest, SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS), in honor of River City Habitat for Humanity's 30th anniversary celebration next month at Capital Bluffs Event Center! (4:28) September 21, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneSusan Cook-WilliamsRiver City Habitat For Humanity
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
