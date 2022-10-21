© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Ed Stansberry, Voluntary Action Center, "Holiday Program 2022"

Published October 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ed Stansberry
1 of 1  — Ed Stansberry.jpg
Ed Stansberry

"We thought we had seen the worst during the pandemic. It has skyrocketed." -- ED STANSBERRY, Voluntary Action Center executive director, on the impact today's economic climate is having on Boone County families and individuals who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Consider sponsoring a family or sponsoring a meal this Christmas by signing up for VAC's annual holiday program. October 21, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsEd StansberryVoluntary Action CenterHoliday Program
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content