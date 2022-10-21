Paul Pepper: Ed Stansberry, Voluntary Action Center, "Holiday Program 2022"
1 of 1 — Ed Stansberry.jpg
Ed Stansberry
"We thought we had seen the worst during the pandemic. It has skyrocketed." -- ED STANSBERRY, Voluntary Action Center executive director, on the impact today's economic climate is having on Boone County families and individuals who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Consider sponsoring a family or sponsoring a meal this Christmas by signing up for VAC's annual holiday program. October 21, 2022