© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC & Authors Kathryn Fishman-Weaver and Stephanie Walter

Published November 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Marilyn McLeod
1 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod
Stephanie Walter and Kathryn Fishman-Weaver
2 of 2  — Stephanie Walter and Kathryn Fishman-Weaver.jpg
Stephanie Walter and Kathryn Fishman-Weaver

Election Day is just around the corner - are you ready?! If not, League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County president MARILYN McLEOD encourages anyone seeking more information to check out the League's own website before you head to the polls. Also, Mizzou Academy's KATHRYN FISHMAN-WEAVER and STEPHANIE WALTER are "excited" to talk to us about their new book, Connected Classrooms, which looks at building and maintaining student-teacher relationships in an every-growing online world. (4:58) November 3, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women VotersKathryn Fishman-WeaverStephanie WalterMizzou AcademyAuthor Interview
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content