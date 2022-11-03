Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC & Authors Kathryn Fishman-Weaver and Stephanie Walter

Election Day is just around the corner - are you ready?! If not, League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County president MARILYN McLEOD encourages anyone seeking more information to check out the League's own website before you head to the polls. Also, Mizzou Academy's KATHRYN FISHMAN-WEAVER and STEPHANIE WALTER are "excited" to talk to us about their new book, Connected Classrooms, which looks at building and maintaining student-teacher relationships in an every-growing online world. (4:58) November 3, 2022