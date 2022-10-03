Paul Pepper: Sarah Eber, RD, "Fall Fruit" & Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "October Events"

Why is it that it's recommended you don't eat the fruit from a persimmon tree until after the first frost? Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' SARAH EBER, MPH, RD, LD, CDE says it has to do with the plant's ripening cycle. Once that happens, though, "they're really sweet - they're like an unsung fruit in the state of Missouri." Also, MARILYN McLEOD - dressed as a suffragette - let's us know about two events next week, and one the following week, that will get you ready for the election in November! (5:03) October 3, 2022