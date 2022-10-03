© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Sarah Eber, RD, "Fall Fruit" & Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "October Events"

Published October 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Sarah Eber, RD
1 of 2  — Sarah Eber, RD.jpg
Sarah Eber, RD
Marilyn McLeod
2 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod

Why is it that it's recommended you don't eat the fruit from a persimmon tree until after the first frost? Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' SARAH EBER, MPH, RD, LD, CDE says it has to do with the plant's ripening cycle. Once that happens, though, "they're really sweet - they're like an unsung fruit in the state of Missouri." Also, MARILYN McLEOD - dressed as a suffragette - let's us know about two events next week, and one the following week, that will get you ready for the election in November! (5:03) October 3, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsSarah EberMissouri Academy of Nutrition and DieteticsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
