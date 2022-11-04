© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Pack Leader"

Published November 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mar Doering, DVM
1 of 1  — Mar Doering, DVM.jpg
Mar Doering, DVM

-PACK LEADER JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are looking for that alpha in the pack to set the standard when it comes to behavior in the house. A qualified candidate is one that is fair and looks out for everyone's interests, included those with only two legs. This dog will be one that everyone else looks up to.

-RESPONSIBILITIES: Protector, teacher, rule-maker

-QUALIFICATIONS: Calm, confident, benevolent

Today's guest, DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, wants to know which dog is the pack leader in your home. November 4, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMar DoeringDVMAll Paws Medical and Behaviorial CenterConner
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
