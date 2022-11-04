Paul Pepper: Dr. Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Pack Leader"

-PACK LEADER JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for that alpha in the pack to set the standard when it comes to behavior in the house. A qualified candidate is one that is fair and looks out for everyone's interests, included those with only two legs. This dog will be one that everyone else looks up to.

-RESPONSIBILITIES: Protector, teacher, rule-maker

-QUALIFICATIONS: Calm, confident, benevolent

Today's guest, DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, wants to know which dog is the pack leader in your home. November 4, 2022