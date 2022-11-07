Paul Pepper: Allyssa Huskey, Cover Missouri & Ben Miller and Brynn Meyer, CCP's "Annie: The Musical"

It's open enrollment season once again, and there's good news to share! ALLYSSA HUSKEY, Cover Missouri, tells us that pandemic-era tax credits have been extended or increased thru 2025 for about 90% of people who take advantage of the Health Insurance Marketplace. Also, we're less than a month away from Capital City Productions' 'Annie: The Musical'. Actors BEN MILLER and BRYNN MEYER are here to tell us how rehearsals are going and why you shouldn't wait to reserve your seat! (4:24) November 7, 2022