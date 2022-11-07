© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Allyssa Huskey, Cover Missouri & Ben Miller and Brynn Meyer, CCP's "Annie: The Musical"

Published November 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Allyssa Huskey
1 of 2  — Allyssa Huskey.jpg
Allyssa Huskey
Ben Miller and Brynn Meyer
2 of 2  — Ben Miller and Brynn Meyer.jpg
Ben Miller and Brynn Meyer

It's open enrollment season once again, and there's good news to share! ALLYSSA HUSKEY, Cover Missouri, tells us that pandemic-era tax credits have been extended or increased thru 2025 for about 90% of people who take advantage of the Health Insurance Marketplace. Also, we're less than a month away from Capital City Productions' 'Annie: The Musical'. Actors BEN MILLER and BRYNN MEYER are here to tell us how rehearsals are going and why you shouldn't wait to reserve your seat! (4:24) November 7, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperCover MissouriAging BestAllyssa HuskeyBen MillerBrynn MeyerCapital City Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
