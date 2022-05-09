Paul Pepper: CCP opens "In the Heat of the Night" & The Food Danger Zone with Kristen Eiffert, RD

Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger - as Virgil Tibbs and police chief Gillespie, respectively - are two very compelling leads in 1967's 'In the Heat of the Night', but we think you'll also like DINGANI BEZA and BEN MILLER. They star in the same roles in Capital City Productions' stage version of ITHOTN that opens May 12 and runs for one weekend only in Jefferson City! Also, don't let your picnic spoil your food or your food spoil your picnic by following these these simply safety tips from dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT, PhD, RD, LD, from the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (3:38) May 9, 2022