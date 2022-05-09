© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCP opens "In the Heat of the Night" & The Food Danger Zone with Kristen Eiffert, RD

Published May 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ben Miller and Dingani Beza
Ben Miller and Dingani Beza
Kristen Eiffert, PhD, RD, LD
Kristen Eiffert, PhD, RD, LD

Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger - as Virgil Tibbs and police chief Gillespie, respectively - are two very compelling leads in 1967's 'In the Heat of the Night', but we think you'll also like DINGANI BEZA and BEN MILLER. They star in the same roles in Capital City Productions' stage version of ITHOTN that opens May 12 and runs for one weekend only in Jefferson City! Also, don't let your picnic spoil your food or your food spoil your picnic by following these these simply safety tips from dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT, PhD, RD, LD, from the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (3:38) May 9, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDingani BezaBen MillerCapital City ProductionsKristen EiffertMissouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
