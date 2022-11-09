© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jo Stealey, Montminy Gallery "Store" & Karen Mareck Grundy, Mareck Center for Dance

Published November 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Jo Stealey
Jo Stealey
Karen Mareck Grundy
Karen Mareck Grundy

Looking for a unique gift for that special someone this year? You're in luck! The Montminy Gallery at the Boone County History and Culture Center is trying something new for the holiday season: artwork that's for sale! "You may want to come back several times!" Guest: JO STEALEY | Also, KAREN MARECK GRUNDY is back in our studio for the first time in 10 years to talk about the newly-christened Mareck Center for Dance, formerly known as Missouri Contemporary Ballet. 'Unleashed' is the name of their show happening this weekend - watch for details! (4:45) November 9, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperJo StealeyMontminy Art GalleryBoone County History and Culture CenterKaren GrundyMissouri Contemporary BalletMareck Center for Dance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
