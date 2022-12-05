Paul Pepper: The MOSY presents "Symphony of Toys 2022" (Performance)

The Missouri Symphony's annual 'Symphony of Toys' benefit concert is happening this Sunday at the Missouri Theater in Columbia, and we've got a taste of what's to come - courtesy of four performers - on today's show! TRENT RASH, CALLIE COX, JAMEY GRISHAM and TERRY OVERFELT perform 'A Christmas Medley' at [1:58] and 'White Christmas' at [7:14], with Bob Bohon on piano. December 5, 2022