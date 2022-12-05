© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: The MOSY presents "Symphony of Toys 2022" (Performance)

Published December 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
The Missouri Symphony's annual 'Symphony of Toys' benefit concert is happening this Sunday at the Missouri Theater in Columbia, and we've got a taste of what's to come - courtesy of four performers - on today's show! TRENT RASH, CALLIE COX, JAMEY GRISHAM and TERRY OVERFELT perform 'A Christmas Medley' at [1:58] and 'White Christmas' at [7:14], with Bob Bohon on piano. December 5, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTrent RashCallie CoxJamey GrishamTerry OverfeltThe MOSYSymphony of Toys
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
