Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Symphony of Toys"

Published November 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
The opioid crisis is far from over, that's according to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services educator HEATHER HARLAN. What's to blame? The "powerful" ingredient fentanyl, which is "cheap, easy to make and transport and is showing up in meth, cocaine, counterfeit pills" and possibly more. What's the solution? Narcan. Also, in lighter news, The MOSY executive director TRENT RASH invites everyone to this year's Symphony of Toys holiday-themed concert. Guaranteed to be fun for "the young and the young at heart!" (4:59) November 14, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
