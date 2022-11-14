Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health & Trent Rash, The MOSY, "Symphony of Toys"

The opioid crisis is far from over, that's according to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services educator HEATHER HARLAN. What's to blame? The "powerful" ingredient fentanyl, which is "cheap, easy to make and transport and is showing up in meth, cocaine, counterfeit pills" and possibly more. What's the solution? Narcan. Also, in lighter news, The MOSY executive director TRENT RASH invites everyone to this year's Symphony of Toys holiday-themed concert. Guaranteed to be fun for "the young and the young at heart!" (4:59) November 14, 2022