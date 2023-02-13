© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Paul Pepper: Rachel Brekhus, University of Missouri Libraries, "Black History Month Trivia Night"

By Travis McMillen,
Published February 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Black History Month allows us to look past the "soundbite" history lesson we all grew up with and really focus on learning more about notable figures from our past (think: Harriet Tubman). University Libraries is hoping you'll put this newfound information to the test at their annual trivia night event later this month! Guest: RACHEL BREKHUS, humanities librarian February 13, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
