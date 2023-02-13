Paul Pepper: Rachel Brekhus, University of Missouri Libraries, "Black History Month Trivia Night"
Black History Month allows us to look past the "soundbite" history lesson we all grew up with and really focus on learning more about notable figures from our past (think: Harriet Tubman). University Libraries is hoping you'll put this newfound information to the test at their annual trivia night event later this month! Guest: RACHEL BREKHUS, humanities librarian February 13, 2023