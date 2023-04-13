© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Michele Curry and Meg Phillips Crespy, Talking Horse Prod.

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
1 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
Meg Phillips Crespy
2 of 2  — Meg Phillips Crespy and Michele Curry.jpg
Meg Phillips Crespy

Flooring made from recycled water bottles? Carpet One's got it, and it's good for anywhere you need a resilient floor, like basements and corridors! Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY, general manager | Also, MICHELE CURRY and MEG PHILLIPS CRESPY invite everyone to come see 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' starting next weekend at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! (3:51) April 13, 2023

