Paul Pepper: Brandon McElwain and Emilie Roberts, Capital City Prod. & Scott Bradley, Carpet One

There's a lot to talk about with BRANDON McELWAIN and EMILIE ROBERTS from Capital City Productions today. For starters, Dixie is back! Dixie Longate, that is, from 'Dixie's Tupperware Party'! She'll be in town for only three days, so don't wait to get your tickets; plus, CCP is excited to announce an expansion project that's mere months away from happening! In our second segment, SCOTT BRADLEY, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager, talks about the benefits of using marmoleum in your home: "these floors last a really long time." (4:19) March 16, 2023