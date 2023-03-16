© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Brandon McElwain and Emilie Roberts, Capital City Prod. & Scott Bradley, Carpet One

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Brandon McElwain and Emilie Roberts
Brandon McElwain and Emilie Roberts
Scott Bradley
Scott Bradley

There's a lot to talk about with BRANDON McELWAIN and EMILIE ROBERTS from Capital City Productions today. For starters, Dixie is back! Dixie Longate, that is, from 'Dixie's Tupperware Party'! She'll be in town for only three days, so don't wait to get your tickets; plus, CCP is excited to announce an expansion project that's mere months away from happening! In our second segment, SCOTT BRADLEY, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager, talks about the benefits of using marmoleum in your home: "these floors last a really long time." (4:19) March 16, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsBrandon McElwainEmilie RobertsCapital City ProductionsScott BradleyCarpet One
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
