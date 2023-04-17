© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kasey Lynch, MU Theatre, "The Wolves" & Kim Dude-Lammy, Children's Grove, Kindness Club

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kasey Lynch
1 of 2  — Kasey Lynch.jpg
Kasey Lynch
Kim Dude-Lammy
2 of 2  — Kim Dude-Lammy.jpg
Kim Dude-Lammy

"The Wolves" - a coming-of-age story about nine high school girls who play soccer - opens this Wednesday for a five-day run inside the Studio 4 theatre on the MU campus. Guest: KASEY LYNCH, director | Also, Children's Grove president KIM DUDE-LAMMY joins us during 'Kindness Month' to talk about 'Kindness Clubs', an outreach project for elementary and middle school students throughout Boone County. Children's Grove has a big event coming up this Thursday, watch for details! (3:28) April 17, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKasey LynchMU Theatre DepartmentKim DudeChildren's Grove
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content