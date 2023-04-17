Paul Pepper: Kasey Lynch, MU Theatre, "The Wolves" & Kim Dude-Lammy, Children's Grove, Kindness Club

"The Wolves" - a coming-of-age story about nine high school girls who play soccer - opens this Wednesday for a five-day run inside the Studio 4 theatre on the MU campus. Guest: KASEY LYNCH, director | Also, Children's Grove president KIM DUDE-LAMMY joins us during 'Kindness Month' to talk about 'Kindness Clubs', an outreach project for elementary and middle school students throughout Boone County. Children's Grove has a big event coming up this Thursday, watch for details! (3:28) April 17, 2023