© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Ceremony & Paula McFarling, Bluestem Missouri Crafts

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Shaunna Wood and Tim Haller
1 of 2  — Shaunna Wood and Tim Haller.jpg
Shaunna Wood and Tim Haller
Paula McFarling
2 of 2  — Paula McFarling.jpg
Paula McFarling

What makes the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest more than just a yearly art show? Lake Arts Council president SHAUNNA WOOD says it’s “not just about art, it’s introducing kids to conservation.” Want to see this year’s winning stamp? U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ranger TIM HALLER brought a copy! Also, Bluestem Missouri Crafts is celebrating 40 years in The District this year. Get to know a little bit more about this Columbia staple from co-owner (and weaver) PAULA McFARLING! (3:22) April 26, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperTim HallerU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceShaunna WoodLake Arts CouncilBluestem Missouri CraftsPaula McFarling
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content