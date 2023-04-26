Paul Pepper: Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Ceremony & Paula McFarling, Bluestem Missouri Crafts

What makes the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest more than just a yearly art show? Lake Arts Council president SHAUNNA WOOD says it’s “not just about art, it’s introducing kids to conservation.” Want to see this year’s winning stamp? U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ranger TIM HALLER brought a copy! Also, Bluestem Missouri Crafts is celebrating 40 years in The District this year. Get to know a little bit more about this Columbia staple from co-owner (and weaver) PAULA McFARLING! (3:22) April 26, 2023