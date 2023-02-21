© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Abbey Rimel, DBRL's Excel Adult High School & Tim Haller, Jr. Duck Stamp Contest 2023

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Abbey Rimel
Abbey Rimel
Tim Haller
Tim Haller

Adults seeking their secondary education diploma (by way of the Excel Adult High School program) can now apply for one of 30 new scholarships thanks to fundraising efforts by Daniel Boone Regional Library! ABBEY RIMEL joins us with details on the application process. Also, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service park ranger TIM HALLER is here seeking entries into the annual Missouri Junior Duck Stamp art contest. The deadline is fast approaching and, as of this recording, no one has entered! (3:30) February 21, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAbbey RimelDaniel Boone Regional LibraryExcel Adult High SchoolTim HallerJunior Duck Stamp ContestU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
