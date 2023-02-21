Paul Pepper: Abbey Rimel, DBRL's Excel Adult High School & Tim Haller, Jr. Duck Stamp Contest 2023

Adults seeking their secondary education diploma (by way of the Excel Adult High School program) can now apply for one of 30 new scholarships thanks to fundraising efforts by Daniel Boone Regional Library! ABBEY RIMEL joins us with details on the application process. Also, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service park ranger TIM HALLER is here seeking entries into the annual Missouri Junior Duck Stamp art contest. The deadline is fast approaching and, as of this recording, no one has entered! (3:30) February 21, 2023