Paul Pepper: Corey Dunne, TRYPS, "Beauty and the Beast" & Laurie Matthews, "SOH Food Drive"

See a show, get involved, or both! It’s all happening at TRYPS Children’s Theater, and it’s happening all the time. Executive artistic director COREY DUNNE invites everyone to come and see their next show, Beauty and the Beast, Jr., May 13th and 14th at Launer Auditorium in Columbia! Also, retired letter carrier LAURIE MATTHEWS is back to promote the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Let’s break last year’s record of 490,000 pounds of food collected! (4:37) May 4, 2023