Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Corey Dunne, TRYPS, "Beauty and the Beast" & Laurie Matthews, "SOH Food Drive"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Corey Dunne
Corey Dunne
Laurie Matthews
Laurie Matthews

See a show, get involved, or both! It’s all happening at TRYPS Children’s Theater, and it’s happening all the time. Executive artistic director COREY DUNNE invites everyone to come and see their next show, Beauty and the Beast, Jr., May 13th and 14th at Launer Auditorium in Columbia! Also, retired letter carrier LAURIE MATTHEWS is back to promote the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Let’s break last year’s record of 490,000 pounds of food collected! (4:37) May 4, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperCorey DunneTRYPSLaurie MatthewsLetter Carrier Food Drive
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
