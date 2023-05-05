Paul Pepper: Gary Kremer, State Historical Society of MO & Mahree Skala, League of Women Voters

‘History on Elm’ is a monthly series that takes a closer look at a variety of topics like art, authors, and what’s hanging in the gallery at the Center for Missouri Studies on Elm St. - and all within your lunch hour! GARY KREMER, executive director, The State Historical Society of Missouri, tells us what’s coming up this month. Also, meet the new president of the League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County, MAHREE SKALA! Mahree says the May ‘Lunch and Learn’ will focus on the mental health and well-being of senior citizens. Watch for details! (3:13) May 5, 2023