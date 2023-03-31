© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters & Teri Walden, Meals on Wheels Fundraiser

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Marilyn McLeod
1 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod
Teri Walden
2 of 2  — Teri Walden.jpg
Teri Walden

There's a "really important" election happening in just a few days, and League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD wants to make sure you're ready! The issues? We talk about that. Early voting? We talk about that, too. Also, Meals on Wheels executive director TERI WALDEN encourages everyone to take part in their Big Wheels fundraiser, happening towards the end of April (but you'll want to get your order in soon!). (4:13) March 31, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women VotersTeri WaldenMeals on Wheels Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content