Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions' Elvis Tribute Concert & Osher@Mizzou Summer Session

Elvis tribute artist TED TORRES MARTIN returns to the Capital City Productions stage this week for a special Mother's Day-themed performance. Executive director EMILIE ROBERTS says, "we're very excited to have him back!" Also, registration opens next week for the Osher@Mizzou summer session! Adults 50+ will want to listen as JENNIFER ERICKSON and GLORIA CRULL highlight a few of the "fun" classes on the schedule. (4:43) May 8, 2023