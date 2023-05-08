© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions' Elvis Tribute Concert & Osher@Mizzou Summer Session

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Emilie Roberts and Ted Torres Martin
1 of 2  — Emilie Roberts and Ted Torres Martin.jpg
Emilie Roberts and Ted Torres Martin
Gloria Crull and Jennifer Erickson
2 of 2  — Gloria Crull and Jennifer Erickson.jpg
Gloria Crull and Jennifer Erickson

Elvis tribute artist TED TORRES MARTIN returns to the Capital City Productions stage this week for a special Mother's Day-themed performance. Executive director EMILIE ROBERTS says, "we're very excited to have him back!" Also, registration opens next week for the Osher@Mizzou summer session! Adults 50+ will want to listen as JENNIFER ERICKSON and GLORIA CRULL highlight a few of the "fun" classes on the schedule. (4:43) May 8, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperEmilie RobertsTed Torres MartinCapital City ProductionsGloria CrullJennifer EricksonOsher@Mizzou
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content