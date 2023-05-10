Paul Pepper: Drs. Satish Kalanjeri and Jeremy Johnson, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Smoking"

Today's show is for the smoker out there who doesn't like to be told not to smoke. DRS. SATISH KALANJERI and JEREMY JOHNSON, Truman Veterans' Hospital, hear you: "of course we don't want to harp on people" but..."having this conversation where our viewers know that cigarettes contain all these toxins might get them to think that maybe it's about time we think about stopping smoking." May 10, 2023