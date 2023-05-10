© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Satish Kalanjeri and Jeremy Johnson, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Smoking"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri

Today's show is for the smoker out there who doesn't like to be told not to smoke. DRS. SATISH KALANJERI and JEREMY JOHNSON, Truman Veterans' Hospital, hear you: "of course we don't want to harp on people" but..."having this conversation where our viewers know that cigarettes contain all these toxins might get them to think that maybe it's about time we think about stopping smoking." May 10, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperTruman Veterans' HospitalJeremy JohnsonSatish Kalanjerismoking
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
