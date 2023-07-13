Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, LU-MRRL Lecture & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "No More Plastic"

Native plant expert NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL invites everyone to learn more about the "garden of excellence" at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, and how you can turn your own backyard into something 'excellent' at a free lecture she's giving later this month at Missouri River Regional Library! Also, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY has some flooring ideas for those of you who are tired of walking on plastic. (4:38) July 13, 2023