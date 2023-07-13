© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, LU-MRRL Lecture & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "No More Plastic"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nadia Navarrete-Tindall
Nadia Navarrete-Tindall
Scott Bradley
Scott Bradley

Native plant expert NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL invites everyone to learn more about the "garden of excellence" at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, and how you can turn your own backyard into something 'excellent' at a free lecture she's giving later this month at Missouri River Regional Library! Also, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY has some flooring ideas for those of you who are tired of walking on plastic. (4:38) July 13, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
