Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre presents "Mamma Mia!" (Performance)
1 of 2 — The Cast of Mamma Mia!.jpg
The Cast of Mamma Mia!
2 of 2 — Todd Davison.jpg
Todd Davison
Maples Repertory Theatre opens 'Mamma Mia!' later this week, but if you just can't wait that long, we've got a performance of 'Dancing Queen' at [2:38] that should hold you over until the curtain goes up (to the general public) on Friday. Ladies take note: tomorrow night's show is just for you! Guests: TODD DAVISON and cast July 18, 2023