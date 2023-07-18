© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre presents "Mamma Mia!" (Performance)

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
The Cast of Mamma Mia!
1 of 2  — The Cast of Mamma Mia!.jpg
The Cast of Mamma Mia!
Todd Davison
2 of 2  — Todd Davison.jpg
Todd Davison

Maples Repertory Theatre opens 'Mamma Mia!' later this week, but if you just can't wait that long, we've got a performance of 'Dancing Queen' at [2:38] that should hold you over until the curtain goes up (to the general public) on Friday. Ladies take note: tomorrow night's show is just for you! Guests: TODD DAVISON and cast July 18, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
