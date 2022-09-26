© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: A performance from Maples Rep Theatre's production of "The Bikinis"

Published September 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scenes from "The Bikinis"
1 of 3  — %22The Bikinis%22.jpg
Scenes from "The Bikinis"
Scenes from "The Bikinis"
2 of 3  — Melissa Bohon-Webel.jpg
Scenes from "The Bikinis"
Scenes from "The Bikinis"
3 of 3  — Todd Davison.jpg
Scenes from "The Bikinis"

Maples Repertory Theatre is taking you back to the summer of '64 with 'The Bikinis: A New Musical Beach Party', opening next week inside The Royal Theatre in Macon, Mo.! Enjoy a performance of 'The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)' at [1:55] on today's show. Guests: TODD DAVISON, MELISSA BOHON-WEBEL and the cast September 26, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTodd DavisonMelissa Bohon-WebelMaples Rep TheatrePerformance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content