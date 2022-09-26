Paul Pepper: A performance from Maples Rep Theatre's production of "The Bikinis"

Maples Repertory Theatre is taking you back to the summer of '64 with 'The Bikinis: A New Musical Beach Party', opening next week inside The Royal Theatre in Macon, Mo.! Enjoy a performance of 'The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)' at [1:55] on today's show. Guests: TODD DAVISON, MELISSA BOHON-WEBEL and the cast September 26, 2022