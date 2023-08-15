© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "Community Impact"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Andrew Grabau
1 of 1  — Andrew Grabau.png
Andrew Grabau

"I mentioned the 37% of our kids in the 3rd grade who are reading at a proficient or advanced level. We know, through measuring the programs at United Way...91% of those children exceed the benchmarks and improve their academic scores. So we know that our programs - in this regard - are working, and that's what we want! -- ANDREW GRABAU, Heart of Missouri United Way executive director August 15, 2023

