© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kelli Canada/Josie Thompson, The Zipper Fest & Gloria Crull/Nancy Griggs, Osher@Mizzou

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Josie Thompson and Kelli Canada
1 of 2  — Josie Thompson and Kelli Canada.png
Josie Thompson and Kelli Canada
Gloria Crull and Nancy Griggs
2 of 2  — Gloria Crull and Nancy Griggs.png
Gloria Crull and Nancy Griggs

Columbia's The Zipper Fest is gearing up for its second year in style! Never heard of it? Co-creators KELLI CANADA and JOSIE THOMPSON are here with the who, the what and - most importantly - the when! Also, adults 50+ interested in recreation education take note: Osher@Mizzou has 21 classes available to enroll in for the upcoming semester. GLORIA CRULL says the best part is there are no exams and no homework! Enrollment is now open. Additional guest: NANCY GRIGGS (4:29) August 24, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJosie ThompsonKelli CanadaThe Zipper FestGloria CrullNancy GriggsOsher@MizzouAdult Education
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content