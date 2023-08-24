Paul Pepper: Kelli Canada/Josie Thompson, The Zipper Fest & Gloria Crull/Nancy Griggs, Osher@Mizzou

Columbia's The Zipper Fest is gearing up for its second year in style! Never heard of it? Co-creators KELLI CANADA and JOSIE THOMPSON are here with the who, the what and - most importantly - the when! Also, adults 50+ interested in recreation education take note: Osher@Mizzou has 21 classes available to enroll in for the upcoming semester. GLORIA CRULL says the best part is there are no exams and no homework! Enrollment is now open. Additional guest: NANCY GRIGGS (4:29) August 24, 2023