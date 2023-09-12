Paul Pepper: Jordan Johnson, City Garden School & Tim Thomas Nessel, Off the Cuff Improv Group

City Garden School is turning ten this year. Not heard of it? Head of school JORDAN JOHNSON says their mission is "to bring beauty and movement and tons of time out in nature to teach the kids the same universal (important) things, but in a way that they are ready to absorb." Also, if you're a fan of improv comedy, TIM THOMAS NESSEL invites you to come see the next 'Off the Cuff' show October 6th and 7th in Jefferson City - watch for details! (4:12) September 12, 2023