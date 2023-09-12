© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jordan Johnson, City Garden School & Tim Thomas Nessel, Off the Cuff Improv Group

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Jordan Johnson
1 of 2  — Jordan Johnson.jpg
Jordan Johnson
Tim Thomas Nessel
2 of 2  — Tim Thomas Nessel.jpg
Tim Thomas Nessel

City Garden School is turning ten this year. Not heard of it? Head of school JORDAN JOHNSON says their mission is "to bring beauty and movement and tons of time out in nature to teach the kids the same universal (important) things, but in a way that they are ready to absorb." Also, if you're a fan of improv comedy, TIM THOMAS NESSEL invites you to come see the next 'Off the Cuff' show October 6th and 7th in Jefferson City - watch for details! (4:12) September 12, 2023

Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
