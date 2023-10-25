© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: MOSY's Holiday Home Tour and Brunch & Cindy Kadlec, Campus Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ed Hanson and Kris Ballage
1 of 2  — Ed Hanson and Kris Ballage.jpg
Ed Hanson and Kris Ballage
Cindy Kadlec
2 of 2  — Cindy Kadlec.jpg
Cindy Kadlec

Yes, it's October, but that's not stopping today's guests, ED HANSON and KRIS BALLAGE, from talking about The Missouri Symphony League's annual Holiday Home Tour and Taste of the Holiday Home Tour Brunch. Ed says the Nov. 4th brunch will feature a fashion show, music, comedy and more! The holiday theme continues with our next guest, CINDY KADLEC, who invites everyone to this Saturday's annual fall festival bazaar and spaghetti dinner at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia! (4:29) October 25, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
