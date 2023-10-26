© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCP presents "Rocky Horror" and "Groundhog Day" & Melynda Lotven, Fall Into Art 2023

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Adam Shields and Ryan Deshyla Jordan
1 of 2  — Adam Shields and Ryan Deshyla Jordan.jpg
Adam Shields and Ryan Deshyla Jordan
Melynda Lotven
2 of 2  — Melynda Lotven.jpg
Melynda Lotven

There's no time to stop and do the Time Warp because 'The Rocky Horror Show' is making its limited run right now at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City! The other show, 'Groundhog Day', opens in a few weeks and stars today's guests, ADAM SHIELDS and RYAN DESHYLA JORDAN. Also, "gourd goddess" MELYNDA LOTVEN is here to promote the 12th year of Fall Into Art. Enjoy 30+ artists, local musicians and a silent auction fundraiser. "It's fun for whole family!" (4:41) October 26, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAdam ShieldsRyan Deshyla JordanCapital City ProductionsMelynda LotvenFall Into Art
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
