Paul Pepper: CCP presents "Rocky Horror" and "Groundhog Day" & Melynda Lotven, Fall Into Art 2023

There's no time to stop and do the Time Warp because 'The Rocky Horror Show' is making its limited run right now at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City! The other show, 'Groundhog Day', opens in a few weeks and stars today's guests, ADAM SHIELDS and RYAN DESHYLA JORDAN. Also, "gourd goddess" MELYNDA LOTVEN is here to promote the 12th year of Fall Into Art. Enjoy 30+ artists, local musicians and a silent auction fundraiser. "It's fun for whole family!" (4:41) October 26, 2023