Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz and Heather Gehlert, OsteoStrong & Melynda Lotven, Fall Into Art 2022

Cancer survivor and OsteoStrong Columbia member HEATHER GEHLERT tells us about her journey from diagnosis (and a "prevention mindset") to signing up for weekly strength training sessions at OsteoStrong: "it's more effective than traditional weight-bearing exercise." Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ | Also, everyone's favorite seasonal craft show is making its big return this year, but in a new location! MELYNDA LOTVEN says this weekend's Fall Into Art show will now be held at the Knights of Columbus building in north Columbia. (4:50) October 27, 2022