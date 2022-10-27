© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz and Heather Gehlert, OsteoStrong & Melynda Lotven, Fall Into Art 2022

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Cancer survivor and OsteoStrong Columbia member HEATHER GEHLERT tells us about her journey from diagnosis (and a "prevention mindset") to signing up for weekly strength training sessions at OsteoStrong: "it's more effective than traditional weight-bearing exercise." Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ | Also, everyone's favorite seasonal craft show is making its big return this year, but in a new location! MELYNDA LOTVEN says this weekend's Fall Into Art show will now be held at the Knights of Columbus building in north Columbia. (4:50) October 27, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
