Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: The Final Show

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published November 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
This is our last show, but before we say goodbye, we take a trip down memory lane with our director, TRAVIS McMILLEN, and our producer, JAMES MOUSER (they've both been here since day 1); plus, we've got two special performances to share: the first is from CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA (from 2019) at [4:38], and then singer/songwriter LARRY BROWN closes out 14 years on the air with his rendition of 'River' at [8:40]. Thank you for watching! November 3, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
