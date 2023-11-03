Paul Pepper: The Final Show

This is our last show, but before we say goodbye, we take a trip down memory lane with our director, TRAVIS McMILLEN, and our producer, JAMES MOUSER (they've both been here since day 1); plus, we've got two special performances to share: the first is from CATHY BARTON and DAVE PARA (from 2019) at [4:38], and then singer/songwriter LARRY BROWN closes out 14 years on the air with his rendition of 'River' at [8:40]. Thank you for watching! November 3, 2023