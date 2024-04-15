© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sumner Henry, 2024 CoMo Retro Game Con & Pack Matthews, "Soul Seat"

By Travis McMillen
Published April 15, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mid-Mo gamers take note: the third annual CoMo Retro Gaming Convention is back this Saturday, April 20 at Columbia's Stoney Creek Conference Center! Also, ever heard of a 'soul seat'? Yes? No? Either way, we've got its creator, Pack Matthews, on the show today to demonstrate all of its many benefits over traditional chairs. (3:30) April 15, 2024

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSumner HenryCoMo Retro Game ConventionPack MatthewsIkaria Design Company
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
