The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sumner Henry, 2024 CoMo Retro Game Con & Pack Matthews, "Soul Seat"
1 of 2 — Sumner Henry.jpg
Sumner Henry
2 of 2 — Pack Matthews.jpg
Pack Matthews
Mid-Mo gamers take note: the third annual CoMo Retro Gaming Convention is back this Saturday, April 20 at Columbia's Stoney Creek Conference Center! Also, ever heard of a 'soul seat'? Yes? No? Either way, we've got its creator, Pack Matthews, on the show today to demonstrate all of its many benefits over traditional chairs. (3:30) April 15, 2024