The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tricia Koedel and Amber Bussey, Day Dreams Foundation Fundraiser
"We just want to get as many kids as possible out there doing what they love." -- Tricia Koedel, executive director, Day Dreams Foundation Joining Tricia is Amber Bussey, a parent whose two kids benefitted from what Day Dreams does best; however, what they do best takes money, and so on today's show we learn more about their upcoming fundraiser! April 16, 2024