Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tricia Koedel and Amber Bussey, Day Dreams Foundation Fundraiser

By Travis McMillen
Published April 16, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tricia Koedel and Amber Bussey
Tricia Koedel and Amber Bussey

"We just want to get as many kids as possible out there doing what they love." -- Tricia Koedel, executive director, Day Dreams Foundation Joining Tricia is Amber Bussey, a parent whose two kids benefitted from what Day Dreams does best; however, what they do best takes money, and so on today's show we learn more about their upcoming fundraiser! April 16, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
