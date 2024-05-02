The Daily Blend w/ AC: The Montminy Gallery presents "For the Love of Locals"
Betsy Roe, Amy Stephenson and Jeff Rogers
On our couch today is Betsy Knabe Roe, director and curator of The Montminy Gallery, and artists Amy Stephenson and Jeff Rogers. Amy and Jeff are both taking part in 'For the Love of Locals', a multimedia art showcase that you can see for yourself inside the Boone County History & Culture Center now through mid-June! May 2, 2024