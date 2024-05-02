© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: The Montminy Gallery presents "For the Love of Locals"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 2, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Betsy Roe, Amy Stephenson and Jeff Rogers
1 of 1  — Betsy Roe, Amy Stephenson and Jeff Rogers.jpg
Betsy Roe, Amy Stephenson and Jeff Rogers

On our couch today is Betsy Knabe Roe, director and curator of The Montminy Gallery, and artists Amy Stephenson and Jeff Rogers. Amy and Jeff are both taking part in 'For the Love of Locals', a multimedia art showcase that you can see for yourself inside the Boone County History & Culture Center now through mid-June! May 2, 2024

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanBetsy Knabe RoeAmy StephensonJeff RogersMontminy Art Gallery
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
