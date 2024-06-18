The Daily Blend w/ AC: Liz Sensintaffar and Felecia Jackson-Qualls, Job Point Comedy Night
Share a laugh with your neighbor at Job Point's comedy night fundraiser next month at The Blue Note in Columbia! Liz Sensintaffar says you won't want to miss retiring president and CEO Steven A. Smith in the hot seat. Don't know much about Job Point? Felecia Jackson-Qualls tells us about its many programs. June 18, 2024