Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Liz Sensintaffar and Felecia Jackson-Qualls, Job Point Comedy Night

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 18, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Liz Sensintaffar and Felecia Jackson-Qualls
Liz Sensintaffar and Felecia Jackson-Qualls

Share a laugh with your neighbor at Job Point's comedy night fundraiser next month at The Blue Note in Columbia! Liz Sensintaffar says you won't want to miss retiring president and CEO Steven A. Smith in the hot seat. Don't know much about Job Point? Felecia Jackson-Qualls tells us about its many programs. June 18, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
