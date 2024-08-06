The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mary Paulsell and Chris Campbell, THP's "Church & State"
Mary Paulsell and Chris Campbell
'Church & State' director Mary Paulsell says playwright Jason Odell Williams has crafted a "painfully relevant and timely" story, especially so during a presidential election year. The writing is what attracted actor Chris Campbell to want to audition: "it really pops off the page." This comedy/drama opens this Friday at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia. August 6, 2024