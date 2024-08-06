© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mary Paulsell and Chris Campbell, THP's "Church & State"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 6, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mary Paulsell and Chris Campbell
1 of 1  — Mary Paulsell and Chris Campbell.jpg
Mary Paulsell and Chris Campbell

'Church & State' director Mary Paulsell says playwright Jason Odell Williams has crafted a "painfully relevant and timely" story, especially so during a presidential election year. The writing is what attracted actor Chris Campbell to want to audition: "it really pops off the page." This comedy/drama opens this Friday at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia. August 6, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
