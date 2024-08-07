The Daily Blend w/ AC: De'Carlon Seewood and Shawna Johnson, City of Columbia's Community Connectors
The City of Columbia wants reach those in our community who maybe feel a little left out with a new program called Community Connectors. Still in its early stages, city manager De'Carlon Seewood and engagement coordinator Shawna Johnson are hoping this new program, with its three paid employees, will help bridge the engagement gap and give a voice to the voiceless on issues big and small. August 7, 2024