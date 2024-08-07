© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: De'Carlon Seewood and Shawna Johnson, City of Columbia's Community Connectors

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 7, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Shawna Johnson and De'Carlon Seewood
Shawna Johnson and De'Carlon Seewood

The City of Columbia wants reach those in our community who maybe feel a little left out with a new program called Community Connectors. Still in its early stages, city manager De'Carlon Seewood and engagement coordinator Shawna Johnson are hoping this new program, with its three paid employees, will help bridge the engagement gap and give a voice to the voiceless on issues big and small. August 7, 2024

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDe'Carlon SeewoodShawna JohnsonCity of ColumbiaColumbia City Manager
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
