The Daily Blend w/ AC: Heather Carver, 2024 Life and Literature Performance Series

'Thoughts of a Colored Man' writer Keenan Scott II is back at Mizzou with another original title, 'The Genius of Being Stupid'. (Mr. Scott is also now a graduate student here!) Heather Carver says his new play is a part of the 2024 Life and Literature Performance Series, and will be accompanied by solo works from other student playwrights during a weekend you won't want to miss! September 18, 2024