Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Heather Carver, 2024 Life and Literature Performance Series

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 18, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Heather Carver
1 of 1  — Heather Carver.jpg
Heather Carver

'Thoughts of a Colored Man' writer Keenan Scott II is back at Mizzou with another original title, 'The Genius of Being Stupid'. (Mr. Scott is also now a graduate student here!) Heather Carver says his new play is a part of the 2024 Life and Literature Performance Series, and will be accompanied by solo works from other student playwrights during a weekend you won't want to miss! September 18, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
