© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Angela Carson and Darren Day, Heart of Missouri CASA

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 23, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Angela Carson and Darren Day
1 of 1  — Angela Carson and Darren Day.jpg
Angela Carson and Darren Day

Heart of Missouri CASA's mission is looking out for children in foster care, but they can't do that with volunteer advocates like you to be their "constant." Angela Carson, director of development, says what they really need are more men to help out, men like Darren Day. He's on his second case. Find out more about an upcoming fundraiser at Pierpont General Store on today's show! September 23, 2024

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAngela CarsonHeart of Missouri CASADarren Day
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman