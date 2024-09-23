The Daily Blend w/ AC: Angela Carson and Darren Day, Heart of Missouri CASA
1 of 1 — Angela Carson and Darren Day.jpg
Angela Carson and Darren Day
Heart of Missouri CASA's mission is looking out for children in foster care, but they can't do that with volunteer advocates like you to be their "constant." Angela Carson, director of development, says what they really need are more men to help out, men like Darren Day. He's on his second case. Find out more about an upcoming fundraiser at Pierpont General Store on today's show! September 23, 2024