Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr., COMO Flavors 2024

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 7, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr.
1 of 1  — Evan Foster and Richard Chandler Jr.jpg
Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr.

Foodies take note: a new event called COMO Flavors is happening this Saturday, October 12 at Lakeside Ashland. Best of all, it's free and family-friendly and a portion of any proceeds benefit The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri! Meet two of the organizers, Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr., on today's show. October 7, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
