The Daily Blend w/ AC: Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr., COMO Flavors 2024
1 of 1 — Evan Foster and Richard Chandler Jr.jpg
Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr.
Foodies take note: a new event called COMO Flavors is happening this Saturday, October 12 at Lakeside Ashland. Best of all, it's free and family-friendly and a portion of any proceeds benefit The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri! Meet two of the organizers, Evan Foster and Richard Chandler, Jr., on today's show. October 7, 2024