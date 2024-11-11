© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Melissa Gerke and Susan Hart, American Heart Association Go Red for Women

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 11, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Melissa Gerke and Susan Hart
1 of 1  — Melissa Gerke and Susan Hart.jpg
Melissa Gerke and Susan Hart

Go Red for Women is "an amazing movement that brings women together, to advocate for each other, to empower us to take charge of our health...and to spread that message throughout our community while also raising funds to continue research." Guests: Melissa Gerke, American Heart Association and Susan Heart, Go Red for Women November 11, 2024

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMelissa GerkeSusan HartGo Red for WomenAmerican Heart Association
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
