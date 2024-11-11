The Daily Blend w/ AC: Melissa Gerke and Susan Hart, American Heart Association Go Red for Women
Go Red for Women is "an amazing movement that brings women together, to advocate for each other, to empower us to take charge of our health...and to spread that message throughout our community while also raising funds to continue research." Guests: Melissa Gerke, American Heart Association and Susan Heart, Go Red for Women November 11, 2024