The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/AC: Alex Jones and Sarah Byland, Special Olympics Missouri

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 18, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Meet Sarah Byland! She's in the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame, she's a regular 'plunger' in the annual Polar Plunge event, and she finds golf relaxing(!). If you're interested in volunteering with Special Olympics Missouri, central area development director Alex Jones says there are many opportunities throughout the state to get involved year-round. November 18, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
