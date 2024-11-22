© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: "A Trip to the North Pole" & Rotary Club of Columbia's Turkey Fry

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 22, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Maggie Walsh, Kelly Gillespie, Santa Claus
1 of 2  — Maggie Walsh, Kelly Gillespie, Santa Claus.jpg
Maggie Walsh, Kelly Gillespie, Santa Claus
Sheena Rice
2 of 2  — Sheena Rice.jpg
Sheena Rice

You're invited to take a 'trip to the North Pole' - by way of The Atrium - on December 8th in downtown Columbia. Santa himself, along with Maggie Walsh and Kelly Gillespie, tell us families of all ages will enjoy seasonal activities like a hot chocolate bar, a cookie decorating station, movies and more at this year's event! Also, let the Rotary Club of Columbia take care of your Thanksgiving turkey this year. Sheena Rice says pre-order sales are winding down so act now! November 22, 2024

The Daily Blend w/ AC
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
