The Daily Blend w/ AC: "A Trip to the North Pole" & Rotary Club of Columbia's Turkey Fry

You're invited to take a 'trip to the North Pole' - by way of The Atrium - on December 8th in downtown Columbia. Santa himself, along with Maggie Walsh and Kelly Gillespie, tell us families of all ages will enjoy seasonal activities like a hot chocolate bar, a cookie decorating station, movies and more at this year's event! Also, let the Rotary Club of Columbia take care of your Thanksgiving turkey this year. Sheena Rice says pre-order sales are winding down so act now! November 22, 2024