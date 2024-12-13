© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Maddie Ramsey, Twain Holiday Hideaway (at The Tiger Hotel)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 13, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Maddie Ramsey
1 of 1  — Maddie Ramsey.jpg
Maddie Ramsey

Twain: Missouri BBQ & Taproom at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia has been transformed into a 'Holiday Hideaway' through December 28! What does that mean? It means, for instance, whatever holiday-themed movie is playing on the televisions, you get 10% off food and drink items inspired by that movie - like the Red Ryder, which food and beverage manager Maddie Ramsey makes for us on today's show! December 13, 2024

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMaddie RamseyTwain: Missouri BBQ & Taproom
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
