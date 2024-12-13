The Daily Blend w/ AC: Maddie Ramsey, Twain Holiday Hideaway (at The Tiger Hotel)

Twain: Missouri BBQ & Taproom at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia has been transformed into a 'Holiday Hideaway' through December 28! What does that mean? It means, for instance, whatever holiday-themed movie is playing on the televisions, you get 10% off food and drink items inspired by that movie - like the Red Ryder, which food and beverage manager Maddie Ramsey makes for us on today's show! December 13, 2024