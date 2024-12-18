© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Samantha Dent, Accounting Plus Inc.

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Samantha Dent
1 of 1  — Samantha Dent.jpg
Samantha Dent

If you're a business owner, you know that as the end of the year approaches, it's a good idea to get your finances in order, not only because it's nice to put in a pin in the current year, but also because tax season is right around the corner! Accounting Plus Inc.'s Samantha Dent says they can help you with that, as well as any advisory, strategy, and/or coaching services you might need to succeed. December 18, 2024

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
