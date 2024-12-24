© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Amanda Reynolds and Ashlee Smith, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-MO

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 24, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Ashlee Smith and Amanda Reynolds
1 of 1  — Amanda Reynolds and Ashlee Smith.jpg
Ashlee Smith and Amanda Reynolds

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has been a 'home away from home' for so many families since 1983, and back in June a brand new location opened on South College Avenue in Columbia - a move today's guests, Amanda Reynolds and Ashlee Smith, say wouldn't have been possible without help from community members like you. December 24, 2024

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAmanda ReynoldsAshlee SmithRonald McDonald House Charities
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
