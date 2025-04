Klaudia Rejmer has been fostering chihuahuas for 20 years: "I've loved this breed since I basically heard 'Yo Quiero Taco Bell'". On May 3rd, Lil' Paws, Big Hearts Chihuahua Rescue - Klaudia's non-profit - is taking part in a food festival fundraiser called Around the World in 80 Bites, and you're invited! April 17, 2025